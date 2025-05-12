Sepp Straka claimed the Truist Championship as Shane Lowry suffered a late collapse in Philadelphia – with Masters champion Rory McIlroy finishing his title defence tied-seventh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy feels he can head to next week’s US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow with the burden somewhat lifted following his long-awaited triumph at Augusta.

“It (expectation) does feel lighter,” McIlroy told broadcasters after his closing round of 68. “I am going there after winning my first major in a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With where that puts me in the argument of some of the best players ever, it is very, very cool.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"I’m not going there saying ‘I don’t care’ but it is more relaxed.

“I am excited to get there...I feel my game is in good shape.”

Straka and Lowry, Ryder Cup colleagues in 2023, had shared the lead at 14-under heading into the final round over the Wissahickon Course at Flourtown and continued to fight it out for top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irishman Lowry, though, saw his hopes fade over the closing holes, with a bogey at the par-three 16th followed by another after a three-putt from 20 feet on the last – where a birdie could have seen him into a play-off.

Straka was then left to tap in from four feet for par, sealing a fourth PGA Tour title and his second this year, having also won the American Express Championship in January.

The 32-year-old Austrian had an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys all in his final round of 68, finishing on 16-under.

“I hit a lot of really good shots and made a lot of mistakes (but) I hung in there,” Straka said afterwards to host broadcaster CBS. “I had a two-shot lead and made two bogeys on the next two holes to lose it, but I kept the same attitude and mentality throughout the round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, finished as he had started the day after a final-round 70 left him in a tie for second place with American Justin Thomas, who recovered ground with a three-under-par 67.