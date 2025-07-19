WATCH: 'Archaeologist' Rory McIlroy bemused and fans delighted as bizarre Portrush shot digs up old buried ball
Sitting six-under-par over his third round in pursuit of Open Championship glory, Northern Ireland home hero Rory McIlroy – no stranger to the ups and downs of the celebrated Royal Portrush course – hit a shot then managed to dig out a second buried ball from the turf off the follow-through.
McIlroy’s shot just off the fairway made a path towards the green – with the old ball popping up out of the ground to land at the feet of the chuckling Masters champion.
On Sky Sports, Sir Nick Faldo said: "That has got to be a first, hasn't it!
"What are the odds of that?! This is unbelievable.
"He was very fortunate to miss the burns but lands on an old golf ball. What a story!"
McIlroy started the penultimate day of the season’s final major trailing world number one Scottie Scheffler by seven.
“I maybe could be a couple closer to the lead, but overall in a decent position heading into the weekend,” said McIlroy following Friday’s play. “I feel like my game’s definitely good enough to make a run.
“I’ve been somewhat close to my best over the first two days in little bits here and there.
“I’m going to need to have it all under control and have it sort of all firing over the weekend to make a run.”
