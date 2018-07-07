WATCH: I could have gone a lot lower: Jon Rahm

Defending Irish Open champion Jon Rham would be honoured to repeat the feat of countryman and the late Seve Ballesteros by winning back to back Irish Opens.

However last year's winner at Portstewart has a bit of work to do if he can catch leader, South African Erik Van Rooyen, who fired six under in Saturday's third round and have the overall lead at 14-under.

Rahm is currently in joint ninth place at six under having shot a 67, five under par third round at the Dubai Duty Free sponsored event at Ballyliffin Golf Club in Donegal.

The Spaniard has also enjoyed huge Irish support and he hopes that will continue into the final round as he looks to chase down the leaders.