WATCH: Rory McIlroy chasing record prize purse as Zurich Classic of New Orleans return brings back Don't Stop Believin' karaoke memories
McIlroy is making his first competitive appearance since securing Masters glory at Augusta National and with it a place in golf history as one of only six to win every major.
The Northern Ireland favourite spent some time back home over Easter with family and friends following his landmark win.
He is now scheduled to tee off with playing partner Lowry in Louisiana at 1.52pm (UK time) on Thursday for the fourball alongside Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge, with a second-round start time of 6.49pm (UK time) for Friday’s foursomes play.
The first and third rounds will be under the fourball format, with second and final as foursomes.
The starting field this year features 80 teams, with the projected cut line on Friday at 33.
The tournament offers FedExCup points alongside a record overall prize purse of $9,200,000.
McIlroy and Lowry won in 2024 over a first play-off hole against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer to secure the team prize of $2,572,100, with earnings split evenly for $1,286,050 per player within the $8,900,000 overall purse.
An increase to $9,200,000 this year offers the winners a reported $2,658,800 ($1,329,400 per player), plus 400 FedEx Cup points.
The purse breakdown is listed as follows: 1, $2,658,800 ($1,329,400 per player); 2, $1,085,600; 3, $710,700; 4, $598,000; 5, $519,800; 6, $446,200; 7, $372,600; 8, $326,600; 9, $289,800; 10, $253,000; 11, $216,200; 12, $184,460; 13, $154,744; 14, $138,920; 15, $127,880; 16, $116,840; 17, $106,260; 18, $97,060; 19, $88,320; 20, $80,960; 21, $73,600; 22, $66,240; 23, $58,880; 24, $51,888; 25, $47,104; 26, $44,712; 27, $43,056; 28, $42,136; 29, $41,400; 30, $40,664; 31, $39,928; 32, $39,192; 33, $38,456.
Having celebrated last year’s win with a rendition of Journey's hit song Don't Stop Believin', fans will be hoping to see McIlroy back on the mic.
