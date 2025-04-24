Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grand slam hero Rory McIlroy will start his Zurich Classic of New Orleans title defence on Thursday alongside Shane Lowry – with a record prize purse on offer and fans hoping to see it all end in another karaoke session.

McIlroy is making his first competitive appearance since securing Masters glory at Augusta National and with it a place in golf history as one of only six to win every major.

The Northern Ireland favourite spent some time back home over Easter with family and friends following his landmark win.

He is now scheduled to tee off with playing partner Lowry in Louisiana at 1.52pm (UK time) on Thursday for the fourball alongside Kevin Chappell and Tom Hoge, with a second-round start time of 6.49pm (UK time) for Friday’s foursomes play.

The first and third rounds will be under the fourball format, with second and final as foursomes.

The starting field this year features 80 teams, with the projected cut line on Friday at 33.

The tournament offers FedExCup points alongside a record overall prize purse of $9,200,000.

McIlroy and Lowry won in 2024 over a first play-off hole against Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer to secure the team prize of $2,572,100, with earnings split evenly for $1,286,050 per player within the $8,900,000 overall purse.

Rory McIlroy (right) and Shane Lowry during Wednesday's Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pro-Am at TPC Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

An increase to $9,200,000 this year offers the winners a reported $2,658,800 ($1,329,400 per player), plus 400 FedEx Cup points.

The purse breakdown is listed as follows: 1, $2,658,800 ($1,329,400 per player); 2, $1,085,600; 3, $710,700; 4, $598,000; 5, $519,800; 6, $446,200; 7, $372,600; 8, $326,600; 9, $289,800; 10, $253,000; 11, $216,200; 12, $184,460; 13, $154,744; 14, $138,920; 15, $127,880; 16, $116,840; 17, $106,260; 18, $97,060; 19, $88,320; 20, $80,960; 21, $73,600; 22, $66,240; 23, $58,880; 24, $51,888; 25, $47,104; 26, $44,712; 27, $43,056; 28, $42,136; 29, $41,400; 30, $40,664; 31, $39,928; 32, $39,192; 33, $38,456.