WATCH: Rory McIlroy makes up ground on Scottie Scheffler with flawless front-nine in Saturday's round at The Open

Rory McIlroy made a dream start to Saturday’s third round at The Open Championship, firing in a long range putt to register birdie at the first – much to the delight of the army of fans following him around Royal Portrush.

The daunting hole has previously caused McIlroy problems – his quadruple bogey in 2019 all but ended hopes of glory – but he has banished those demons and for the second straight day picked up a crucial shot.

With fans flocked either side of the fairway and those in the local caravan park making good use of their perfect vantage point, McIlroy struck his tee shot sweetly and was greeted by cheers of ‘come on Rory’ from all generations as he walked towards his ball.

McIlroy has spoken this week about looking to embrace every moment, and he certainly did that on Saturday, taking in the praise and responding with subtle waves to the crowd.

The 36-year-old sank a mammoth 36-foot putt on a hole which is playing as the third most difficult according to NTT Data – the ball was willed in by thousands, who celebrated in fine style as it dropped.

It’s an important start as McIlroy looks to chase down Scottie Scheffler – the American began today with a seven-shot advantage over the Northern Irish ace but has since been joined by England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, who eagled the second.

Conversations wildly swung as McIlroy made his way up the first with one fan saying before the tee shot that “Scheffler will be too good this weekend” while closer to the green one feels “a big round will put him in contention tomorrow”.

"Now that is the way you want to start your third round!” said the commentators on Sky Sports. “Rory McIlroy in from range at the opening hole.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts to holing his birdie putt on the 1st green on day three of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 19, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

"That’s going to get the crowd fired up more than they already are!

“We asked if he’d pass the test on hole one and his fan club there are all loving it. It must have been the message by the side of the first green, exhilarating start from McIlroy.

"We talked about how difficult this putt is...birdie start for McIlroy. The thrill of a home crowd, there’ll be nothing quite like it for him and he will love every part of it.”

McIlroy ultimately enjoyed a flawless front-nine, picking up three birdies in his opening four holes, and was unlucky not to seal an eagle at the second with his putt ultimately coming up inches short.