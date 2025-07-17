It was the moment the majority of Royal Portrush fans on opening day of the Open Championship had been waiting to see – as Masters champion and Northern Ireland hero Rory McIlroy stepped up to end the anticipation and tee off around 3pm on Thursday.

His opening hole finished in a bogey score as the grand slam great finally kicked off his bid to close the season with glory in the season’s final major as Northern Ireland hosted the Open for a third time in history.

Ahead of playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Thomas – with afternoon conditions expected to feature heavy rain and winds of up to 20mph – McIlroy reflected on changes to the course he knows so well and once shot a record 61 round as a 16-year-old.

"This golf course has changed,” said McIlroy, who missed the cut following the Open’s Royal Portrush run over 2019. “It's weird the way the original 17th and 18th have been taken out and the new seventh and eighth have been put in.

"Harry (Diamond, caddie) and I were talking about the course last week, and he's like, on the 12th hole – I'm like, that's the 10th hole. He's like, no, that's the 12th. Even now I still remember this course the way it was and not the way it is for The Open.

“I played the Irish Open in 2012 but it was still the original golf course, so I've really only played two competitive rounds on this new golf course. It's a little bit different.

“I think when I shot that 61 when I was 16, I had a little bit of a clue of what I was doing, but I certainly didn't have as much of an understanding of the game or of my game as I do now. I think in that 20 years, technology has evolved.

"There's a lot of different things that have happened to the game of golf that probably push you in the direction of a scientist more than an artist.