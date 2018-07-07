WATCH: Simon Thornton on his second round at the Irish Open

Newcastle’s Simon Thornton produced a soild second round at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship yesterday to make the cut as joint top Irish qualifier.

Having shot par on Thursday, Thornton hit two birdies to come in on 70 and continue a great week for him.

He had qualified for this week’s Irish Open at Ballyliffin on Monday by winning a play-off at Rosapena and was delighted to put his local knowledge to good use in Co Donegal.

Thornton holds the course record (seven under) on the Old Links course at Ballyliffin.

He was delighted to make it through for the full weekend and will even go out after Rory McIlroy, who along with Graeme McDowell made the cut which came in at one-over.

In this interview he had to compete with Nathan Carter....who was performing in the the Championship village