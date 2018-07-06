WATCH: Tough course: Graeme McDowell admits Ballyliffin more difficult than anticipated

Graeme McDowell admitted The Glashedy Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club had proven a bigger test than some may have anticipated for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Championship.

McDowell safely negotiated his way into this morning’s third round with a one-over par round yesterday to leave him level par for the tournament being staged in Co Donegal.

The Portrush man had earlier in the week predicted that a score of minus-20 could be recorded over the weekend.

However, it has proven a bigger test than some may have thought with minus-eight the clubhouse lead after two rounds.

In our interview McDowell acknowledges the course was tougher than anticipated.

Graeme McDowell after his second round on the Irish Open

