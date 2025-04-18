When will Masters champion Rory McIlroy next be in action? Breakdown of upcoming schedule
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Having won four major titles between 2011 and 2014, McIlroy ended his 11-year wait for a fifth crown at Augusta National on Sunday after coming out on top in a play-off showdown with Justin Rose.
The 35-year-old became only the sixth player to tick off a career grand slam, following Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.
McIlroy jetted into Belfast City Airport on Friday afternoon alongside daughter Poppy with the pair set to meet up with Rory’s parents Gerry and Rosie, who he credited for their sacrifices in helping him become one of the world’s best.
"I want to say hello to my mum and dad, they are back home in Northern Ireland,” McIlroy said moments after being presented with his green jacket by Scottie Scheffler. “They did (make a lot of sacrifices) and I can’t wait to see them next week.
"I can’t wait to celebrate this with them.”
McIlroy will soon be back on his travels with his next scheduled tournament, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, getting underway on Thursday (April 24).
The world number two will once again be teaming up with close friend Shane Lowry as the pair look to defend the crown they won last year by beating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a play-off.
Winning the Zurich Classic helped set McIlroy up for further success as a matter of weeks later he triumphed at the Wells Fargo Championship, collecting his fourth tournament crown.
“Every time I get to play in front of thousands of people, the little boy in me just thinks it's so cool and so exciting,” McIlroy said last year. “The crowd really made the weekend.
“I think sort of reinjecting a little bit of that fun back into it in a week like this week – it can always help.”
McIlroy will then move on to the Truist Championship, which was formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship and is being staged between May 8-11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course).
The tournament is traditionally held at Quail Hollow, but the Charlotte course is hosting this year’s PGA Championship – the second major of 2025 which starts on May 15.
Having achieved significant previous success there, McIlroy will travel to North Carolina with hope of adding a sixth major title to his collection and taking another step towards becoming the first player in the modern-era to win a calendar grand slam.
"You can't win all four majors in a year if you haven't won the first one," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "The next major is at Quail Hollow, somewhere I have loved for the most part of my career, there's The Open at [Royal] Portrush, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage.
"There's a lot of golf left this year. I've gotten off to a great start, obviously, and I can't wait to keep it going."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.