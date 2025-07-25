Why Scottie Scheffler wasn't the only winner at The Open with Northern Ireland set to enjoy lasting legacy

The 2025 Open Championship may be in the books with deconstruction of temporary stands well underway as Royal Portrush is returned to its natural beauty, but Ian Kerr believes the impact of hosting the tournament will be felt in Northern Ireland for many years to come.

For only the third time in history, Portrush played host to one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments as 278,000 spectators passed through the gates across an unforgettable week which concluded with Scottie Scheffler hoisting aloft his maiden Claret Jug.

The stunning final product enjoyed by fans from around the world, both on course and at home – Sky Sports confirmed the 2025 Open was its most watched ever – was the result of countless hours put in by the likes of Kerr, who served as committee chair.

A member of Royal Portrush for more than two decades, Kerr helped showcase the iconic Dunluce links to a global audience and played a key role in ensuring the tournament ran seamlessly.

While Scheffler took his latest step towards total domination of the sport, now only a US Open title away from joining Rory Mcllroy and Tiger Woods in an exclusive Grand Slam club, Kerr feels Northern Ireland also came out on top.

"It was a magical week,” he said. “As a tournament, it was great and we had a great winner in the world number one, but I'd say we had another winner and that's Northern Ireland.

"The country was showcased to the world in all the right ways. Those images of the north coast and Royal Portrush were beamed into 600million homes around the world. It was a great week for the country.

"The win for Northern Ireland is so many people who viewed the north coast and Royal Portrush on TV or came to the watch The Open will be back because they seen a glorious part of the world. Many of those people will come back to play golf or as tourists.

"The course was in magnificent condition. We're very fortunate to have one of the best head greenkeepers in the UK and probably further afield in Graeme Beatt...he presented the course in the most magnificent condition.

"The players raved about it and the feedback was very positive. The welcome onto the north coast was enjoyed by tens of thousands of spectators, many from overseas."

Royal Portrush was added to The Open rota in 2014 and five years later hosted the tournament for the first time since 1951.

After its latest triumph, many, including home hero McIlroy, are keen to see the major return to the north coast again in the near future, but there’s currently no timeline with Royal Birkdale hosting next July and The Old Course at St Andrews in 2027.

While Kerr predicts it could be up to a decade before Northern Ireland stages another Open, he feels the legacy of last week’s event will be lasting, just like in 2019.

"I think it's going to be tremendous for golf on the island,” he added. “It encourages kids to become interested in the sport and we have an example in our own club where in 2019 a young lad came along, inspired to take it up after The Open.

"He's now a member of the club and one of our best players...he plays off better than scratch at only 17.

"It inspires the next generation and for the older generation it's great to see the course you play on all the time being a challenge to the world's best...it makes me feel like I'm not that bad after all!

"I don't know when it'll be back, there's been no discussion with the R&A as to timeline.

"There's lots of other courses on the Open rota so I suspect it'll be eight or 10 years away from coming back.

"The legacy of the tournament will remain because all those people who saw it on television will come back to visit the north coast and play golf.

"Our visitor numbers at the club since it was announced in 2014 that we went back on the Open rota have gone up five-fold. You don't need to have The Open every year for the community to benefit."

After years of careful planning, Kerr can now take a moment to reflect on the experience of playing his part in history.

There’s a range of emotions – delighted with how the tournament played out and excitement at what it could mean for the future, but also a hint of sadness that it’s all over.

It took nearly five months of construction to get Royal Portrush ready for The Open, but everything will be torn down within a matter of weeks as the final piece of Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event is put to bed.

However, memories made will last a lifetime for Kerr, who got a magical behind-the-scenes insight into what makes The Open truly special – a dream come true for a golf enthusiast.

"I had a tremendous committee to work with over the last two years planning for this and everybody worked very hard to deliver on their respective roles,” he said. “As a member of the club, I'm thrilled it went so well and very proud that we've been a catalyst for this golf tourism boom that's happening. I couldn't be more pleased.

"I was absolutely wiped out on Monday and Tuesday, I was so tired - I think I was running on adrenaline as the tournament finished!