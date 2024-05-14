x

​Rory McIlroy walks out today on to the Valhalla course for the first time since 2014 hoping to use past progress as a stepping stone to future glory.

​The Northern Ireland ace sealed a fourth major at the Kentucky venue almost a decade ago and returns this week having suffered a string of frustrations in search of number five.

As in 2014, McIlroy turns to the PGA Championship fresh from glory at Wells Fargo – with Sunday’s triumph on the final day his record-extending fourth in the competition.

McIlroy will tackle his bid for a welcome bridge between Valhalla appearances against the backdrop of having filed for divorce from his wife Erica, with court records confirming he submitted “petition for dissolution of marriage” in Florida on Monday (see P1).

