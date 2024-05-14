x
Rory McIlroy walks out today on to the Valhalla course for the first time since 2014 hoping to use past progress as a stepping stone to future glory.
The Northern Ireland ace sealed a fourth major at the Kentucky venue almost a decade ago and returns this week having suffered a string of frustrations in search of number five.
As in 2014, McIlroy turns to the PGA Championship fresh from glory at Wells Fargo – with Sunday’s triumph on the final day his record-extending fourth in the competition.
That latest success marked back-to-back PGA Tour wins – the 25th of his career - in the aftermath of the Zu