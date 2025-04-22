Xander Schauffele 'playing better' goal to get over Rory McIlroy past pain
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
July’s showpiece in Portrush is set to attract 278,000 fans according to organisers, The R&A, setting a record attendance outside St Andrews.
McIlroy’s recent Masters triumph to kick off the major season only served to increase enthusiasm in Northern Ireland following his Augusta glory securing the home hero a spot in golf’s history books as one of only six to ever complete the grand slam.
But before the calendar turns to Northern Ireland, two major dates fall – with June’s US Open following the USPGA at Quail Hollow next month.
Schauffele, also the current USPGA champion, is hoping to turn the tables on his history of past tussles with McIlroy, despite the Northern Ireland favourite’s record of four PGA Tour title wins at the North Carolina course.
That Charlotte run includes a final-round demolition of Schauffele just a couple of weeks before the latter won his first major, with McIlroy coming from one shot behind to win by five.
"The times I think about competing against him I feel like he has got the best of me almost every time," Schauffele told PA. "Going back to Quail, I got the brunt of a firing Rory McIlroy hitting it further and straighter than everyone, chipping and putting it better than everyone.
"I kind of saw what that looked like, birdieing what felt like every hole on the back nine.
"He has accomplished the grand slam, big congrats to him and he will go down as one of the greatest I've played against so any chance you get to take him down or have a go is always a good time."
Schauffele will face McIlroy with the goal of “just playing better”.
"I am finally at a place where I know my good golf is in a place to be the best in the world,” he said. "So if I'm at it at a high level, playing, competing, hitting it, I don't see why I shouldn't be able to beat anyone. I just need to be able to hit that spot."
The anticipated Open attendance sets a Royal Portrush record, 41,000 more than the 2019 tournament.