Ards are expecting a tougher than usual battle as they bid to extend their remarkable success record in the Irish indoor championship in Dublin on Sunday.

The defending champions will be attempting to lift the title for the seventh year in a row, having retained the Ulster crown with a 100% record at the weekend.

However, they have had just three matches to prepare for Sunday’s tournament in which they face Leinster runner-up Glenanne in the semi-finals with the winner facing either Railway Union or Galway in the decider, with a place in Europe the reward.

While the Ulster Championship has been a one-off round robin event in recent years, there are now full-blown leagues, staged over several weeks in both Leinster and Connacht.

That’s a source of concern for Ards, going into a crucial weekend in both versions of the game as they prepare for Saturday’s EY Irish Hockey League game with Pembroke before turning their attention indoors.

“We’ll be staying overnight in Dublin on Saturday to be in the best possible shape for the indoor championship but the Pembroke game is obviously important as well.” explained Ards stalwart Naomi Grundie.

“I wouldn’t say we are particularly confident this year as far as the indoor is concerned due to our relative lack of preparation.

“I know it’s a bit of an old chestnut but I really think it’s time to consider expanding the competition in Ulster, especially for the IHL teams, who have an annual break for several weeks in the winter anyway.”

Queen’s men are also in action at the Irish indoors but are on a hiding to nothing as they are up against top Dublin opposition in a round robin format.

Meanwhile, Pegasus will be confident of strengthening their claims for a place in the IHl play-offs as they prepare for Saturday’s game with Trinity in Dublin, having beaten the students 6-1 on the opening day of the season.

However, team captain Alex Speers is taking nothing for granted following Saturday’s 2-0 Irish Senior Cup quarter-final win over Old Alex which proved to be a tough encounter.

“It was our first match in five weeks and with limited outdoor training in recent weeks due to the weather, it wasn’t our best performance against a tough Old Alex side.” she said.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to league action now and although we beat Trinity earlier, they’ve had some good results since then, so we’re expecting a tough match in Dublin for the second week in a row.”

All three Ulster teams are in Dublin and Belfast Harlequins will be hopeful of ending a run of draws when they take on basement side Monkstown.

At domestic level, it should remain neck and neck at the top of the Ulster Premier League with Ballymoney and Dungannon expected to overcome North Down and Banbridge respectively.

There’s one game down for decision tonight with Ulster Elks hosting student rivals Queen’s at Jordanstown.

The top men’s game tomorrow is the meeting of Bangor and Instonians at the Co Down venue.

“Yes it’s a big game because of where we both sit in the league but for me it’s no bigger than any other game and a win is still worth three points.” said Bangor coach Scott Parker.

“I hope that home advantage can play its part for us and we’ll go out and try and win the game but obviously be aware of their strengths and where they can hurt us.

“All the guys are looking forward to it and I know if they play to their best they’ll be hard to beat.”