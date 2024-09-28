'I feel like my game is in good shape...but I just need to produce it at the right time', says Mark Allen ahead of British Open semi-final against Mark Selby
The Antrim man reached the semi-final of the British Open last night after a 5-3 win against world number one Judd Trump.
Allen forged into a 4-1 lead with breaks of 70, 77 and 104 and, although Trump made scores of 92 and 58 to pull it back to 5-3, the Northern Irishman produced a 72 in the eighth frame to seal an impressive win.
Allen, who made a 147 maximum break during his third-round win against Ben Mertens having criticised the tables at the Centaur Arena earlier in the week, will face Mark Selby in the semi-final later this evening.
"It means I'm doing some stuff right (by beating Judd)," he told ITV Sport after the match.
"I'm not happy with not closing it out a bit earlier.
"I had a chance early on in frame six to win 5-1 and a real good chance to win 5-2, and then it's game on at 4-3.
"I don't make things easy for myself but any win against Judd, you have to be happy with but there's still room for improvement.
"I feel like I'm close, although I'm not showing that on the table.
"I feel like my game is in good shape...but I just need to produce it at the right time.
"It would be nice to continue that this weekend but I feel like my game is close."
Trump became just the third player after Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins to make 1000 career centuries when scoring 102 to level the match at 1-1.
Allen said of the historic moment: Judd made his 1000th century and I actually said to him after saying congratulations 'why always me?'
"It happened last week with John (Higgins) as well so I seem to be everyone's whipping boy.
"Judd is one of the most humble, modest people you'll ever meet.
"It might not come across that way as he is very flamboyant and a bit of a show-off on the table.
"He's not like that at all and he'll take that in his stride and go on to break a lot more records."
Higgins will face world number 99 Oliver Lines in the other last-four clash.
