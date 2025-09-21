'I think other people know now that I am never beat' - Champion Mark Allen still hungry after eight-in-a-row final triumph with career CV full set his target

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 21st Sep 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 18:58 BST
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen defined his hunger for silverware by celebrating an eighth successive final trophy triumph with a message “I want to win as many different tournaments as I can”.

The Antrim ace kept fans up past midnight on Sunday to close out the English Open campaign with one final thrilling comeback win towards a 12th career ranking title, first Steve Davis Trophy and £100,000 winner’s cheque.

"I think other people know now that I am never beat, that is worth a frame itself sometimes,” said Allen on the official WST website, highlighting “so many guys would have given up in some of the positions I was in this week”.

He added: “I want to win as many different tournaments as I can...the Welsh Open is the only Home Nations event I haven’t won, then the World Championship. Those are the two that stand out for me that are missing on my CV.”

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen holds aloft his English Open trophy following a thrilling win over Zhou Yuelong. (Photo by Tai Chengzhe/WST)

English Open joy helped extend Allen’s impressive run of results on the pro circuit big stage in a haul highlighted by National World’s Totally Snookered website as eight in a row – Northern Ireland Open (2022), UK Championship (2022), World Grand Prix (2023), Champion of Champions (2023), Shoot Out (2023), Players Championship (2024) and Riyadh Season Championship (2024).

Allen held leads of 6-2 and 7-3 but Zhou Yuelong’s five consecutive wins turned the tables to put the 39-year-old on the edge of defeat. Allen, however, had forged a path to the main event by producing fightback wins over Jak Jones (5-3 down to 6-5), Elliot Slessor (4-0 down to 5-4) and Ding Junhui (3-0 down to 4-3). He recovered from the blow of losing the upper hand to force the final into a decisive frame then produced a superb 61 break towards the title.

“It means a lot,” said Allen. “To win any tournament these days is good, to do it the way I’ve done this week too, coming from behind a lot. I was absolutely shattered...I think adrenaline got me through that first session and tonight I was really tired.

"It is no excuse for some of the balls I missed, but I was feeling it...at 8-7 I felt something and realised it was my chance to find a bit of form.

"I think the least you can ask for from any player is application."

