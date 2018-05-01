Iain Henderson injury blow for Ulster and Ireland

British Lion Iain Henderson is expected to be sidelined for a lengthy spell due to a significant knee injury.

Henderson limped out of Ulster’s final Guinness PRO14 game of the regular league seasonduring the first half of their eventual 24-24 draw with Munster in Limerick.

Although it is understood not to be an ACL injury as initially feared, the knee problem is belived to be signifcant.

Henderson is almost certain to miss the potential European Champions Cup play-off game against Ospreys on the weekend of May 19.

And it would also be anticipated that he may also miss Ireland’s tour to Australia where they are due to play three tests this summer.

If the play-off against Ospreys does go ahead as scheduled - there are still a number of premutations which could result in the play-off not being required - Ulster would expect to have John Cooney back following concussion protocols.

And Stuart McCloskey, who suffered an injury on Saturday at Thomond Park, would also be expected to be fit and well.

A further boost would be the return of Charles Piutau who missed the final regular league season game due to a family reason.