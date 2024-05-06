Belfast Giants: Another massive statement signing as Scott Conway returns for the 2024/25 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As with this time of year with the closed season the rumours have been infectious, then at the end of last week it was announced by the Giants that forward JJ Piccinich was returning to Belfast.

And now the fanbase has gone into meltdown with the re-signing of 29-year-old forward Scott Conway for the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conway first joined the Belfast Giants ahead of the 2021/22 season, during which he scored an astonishing 101 total points in 69 games in all competitions, helping the Giants claim the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) and Challenge Cup titles.

The Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signing of Scott Conway. Picture: William Cherry, Press Eye

The following season, Conway’s tally was even more impressive, notching 116 total points in 72 games in all competitions, going on to be named EIHL forward of the year and playing an integral role in steering the Giants towards their first treble in history.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “When the opportunity came to bring Scott back to Belfast, it was a no brainer.

“During his previous two stints with the Giants, Scott played an integral role in team’s success, and to be able to re-sign a player of his calibre is very exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott is one of the most competitive guys I have coached in my time here, he loves to score and hates to lose. I look forward to working with him again.”

The Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signing of Scott Conway. Picture: William Cherry, Press Eye

Keefe added: “When the opportunity arose to bring Scott back to Belfast, it was a no brainer. During his previous two stints with the Giants, Scott played an integral role in the team’s success, and to be able to re-sign a player of his calibre is very exciting.

“Scott is a formidable goal scorer to say the least, and I look forward to working with him again next season.”

After departing the Belfast Giants at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, Conway signed with Slovakian side, HK Dukla Trenčín for the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conway’s fine form continued overseas, as he recorded 42 total points in 47 games, helping the three-time Slovakian champions reach the Extraliga playoffs.

Commenting on his return to the Belfast Giants, Scott Conway said: “I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to Belfast.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to see everyone that I created friendships and memories with during my time with the Giants, as well as getting to meet new fans and teammates along the way.