Belfast Giants are focusing on the run into playoffs says forward Kohie Sato

Every points is important with the playoffs rapidly approaching at the end of the season.

Last weekend’s hat-trick hero at the SSE, Japanese forward, Kohei Sato is looking forward to the games ahead but he remains focused on each game as they come.

Sato admits that last weekend’s games were a mix bag of fortune for the Giants.

Belfast Giants' Kohei Sato celebrates after scoring against the Fife Flyers at the SSE Arena. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

He said: “I think we all played well in the two games against Fife and Nottingham. We were fortunate to secure quite a big scoreline win against Fife at the SSE. It is great to see the guys getting rewarded for their hard work.”

Big wins like the one against Fife is always a great boost for the morale but he attributed much of his offensive success to his line-mates.

He explained: “I was very fortunate to get to play with Bobby and Speers in that game. They did a tremendous job putting the puck on my tape and I was able to provide the finish.

“I have to credit my line-mates for my goals, had they not created those opportunities for me in front of goal I probably wouldn't have scored.”

Belfast Giants' Kohei Sato with Nottingham Panthers’ Jake Ryczek at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“There is definitely chemistry between myself and my line-mates, and you saw that against Fife and in Nottingham too. I thought the line played well on Sunday against the Panthers despite the loss.

“We will be looking to keep that chemistry and build on it in the games ahead of us. We have to the right things and hopefully chances will fall our way.”

Reflecting on his hat-trick against the Fife Flyers, Sato admitted that it was his first as a professional.

“I don't recall any other hat-tricks before that one,” he said. “Certainly, it was my first hat-trick since I turned professional, so that makes it extra sweet I guess.”

He added: “But to be honest, what I am trying to do is play each game as best that I can, I don’t want to get to high or too low. It was just another game and I was lucky to get the three goals.

“But yes, it is always sweet to get three goals in a game.”

Sato admits that while it was disappointing not to come away with a win against the Panthers that there were a number of positives to take from the game, not least the fight back from the Giants.

He said: “It was just one of those nights in Nottingham. They goalie played very well and kept our shots out of the back of the net.

“Honestly, I feel that we out player the Panthers, they got a few goals on us early in the game and we had to fight our way back into the game.

“It was great to see that our team didn’t give up that game. It is good to know that no matter what the deficit might be that we are able to fight our way back into a game.”

He added: “I really don’t think it was an easy game for the Panthers. But sometimes you have to tip your hat and say their goalie played well.”

Sato says that the Giants focus is now turning to the run into the playoffs.

He said: “Over the last few weeks Keefer has been talking to us about approaching the remaining games with a playoff mindset.

“We were able to do that last weekend and that will be our focus going into the double-header with Coventry this weekend.

“The boys are feeling confident going forward and that we will be able to secure a good position for the playoffs.

“If we can stay hot at the right time it will give us a good advantage going into the playoffs.”