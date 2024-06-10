Belfast Giants: Former NHL netminder Tom McCollum added to Giants 2024/25 roster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former NHL netminder Tom McCollum has been confirmed as a signing for the Belfast Giants for the upcoming 2024/5 season.

McCollum is the Giants’ third brand new player, with Joe Cassetti and Zak Galambos being announced at the end of last week.

The 34-year-old netminder who hails from Amherst, New York, McCollum spent the 2023/24 season with Eisbären Regensburg in the German DEL2, recording a .923 save percentage in 41 regular season games.

McCollum first arrived in Europe ahead of the 2020/21 season, joining Austrian side HC Innsbruck, where he recorded 119 appearances across three seasons in the ICE Hockey League.

Tom McCollum has signed for the Belfast Giants. Picture: HC Innsbruck

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re really pleased that Tom has agreed to join us next season.

“His experience and credentials speak for themselves, and he’ll be a key addition to our roster.

“Having been a teammate of Tom’s during my playing days in Canada, I know how hard he competes and how hungry he is to win, so he’ll be an ideal fit for our culture and the standards we’ve set ourselves for next season.”

McCollum was drafted 30th overall by National Hockey League (NHL) side, the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, going on to make his debut for the Michigan-based side against the St Louis Blues in March 2011.

Throughout his career to date, McCollum has iced for a number of North American sides, including the Grand Rapids Griffins, Stockton Heat, Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals, and Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL, as well as ECHL clubs, Toledo Walleye, Adirondack Thunder, Maine Mariners, Florida Everblades, and Reading Royals. McCollum also iced for the United States at U18 and U20 levels, representing the latter at the 2009 World Junior Championships.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Tom McCollum said: “My family and I are very excited to come to Belfast.

“We’ve heard nothing but great things about the first-class organisation and beautiful city, and we’re really looking forward to arriving and exploring.”