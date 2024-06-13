Belfast Giants: Kyle Osterberg will bring added firepower for next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward Kyle Osterberg has made the switch from the Fife Flyers to the Belfast Giants for the upcoming season.

Last season the 29-year-old Minnesotan had made quite the impression with the Flyers, where he recorded 61 total points in 57 games in all competitions.

Prior to making the move to Kirkcaldy, Osterberg spent six seasons icing for teams across Europe, including Sparta Sarpsborg, Karlskrona HK, DVTK Jegesmedvék, HKM Zvolen, and Eisbären Regensburg, notching over 220 total points in 235 games.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re very pleased that Kyle will be joining us next season.

Forward Kyle Osterberg has made the switch from the Fife Flyers to the Belfast Giants for the upcoming season. Picture: Fife Flyers

“As well as adding a lot to our offensive line, Kyle is known for his presence in the locker room, and I think he’ll be a great fit for our culture here in Belfast.

“Last season, he was a standout player for Fife, and always someone that impressed, so I don’t doubt that he’ll prove to be a great addition to our roster.”

Before turning professional, Osterberg spent four seasons playing with National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) side, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, making 149 appearances for the Bulldogs, and being crowned an NCAA National Champion in 2016/17.

Osterberg was also a part of Team USA’s U17 and U18 men’s rosters, taking part in the 2012 World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Kyle Osterberg said: “Belfast is somewhere my family and I really want to call home.

“The SSE Arena, Belfast is fantastic, and will make going to rink so enjoyable every day. The Giants’ fans are awesome too.

“As a player, you can hear and see their passion, dedication, and love for the club.”

He added: “This season has me more excited than ever to be part of such a great organisation, with a winning culture and electric fanbase.