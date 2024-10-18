Belfast Giants: Lessons to be learnt from last weekend’s Glasgow clash says Jeff Mason

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Associate coach Jeff Mason believes the Belfast Giants can take lessons from last weekend’s games against the Glasgow Clan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We knew that last weekend's games against Glasgow would be tough competition. They have a good team over there and they have been playing well.

“We weren't overly happy with our performance in the Saturday game, we felt we were second best in that game in a lot of categories and didn't generate enough offensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both our goaltenders played good game last weekend and kept us in games.”

Belfast Giants associate coach Jeff Mason during a training session at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He continued: “Glasgow are a team that we are going to see a lot of this season, what with the setup with the Challenge Cup group competition and then in the league games too.

“It was good for us to see, right out from the gate, that they are going to be a team that will provide difficult test for everyone on the league this season.

“We can take the lessons that we have learned against Glasgow last weekend and use it going forward in the rest of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to build off what we did well in those games and also look to correct some of things that we didn't do as well.”

Mason believes credit is due to Clan coach Corey Neilson who has put together a rather decent squad this season.

Mason said: “Corey is a really good coach and is very detailed. He has a great deal of respect throughout the league.

“His teams are always going to be good offensively, they will be detailed on faceoffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has put together a team this year that can play quite physical and be a heavy team to compete against. That can be difficult for any team to deal with.”

“I don't doubt that Glasgow are going to be a team who will take points of teams this year.

“So we know that we need to be ready for them every night that we have to play them.”

He added: “That having been said, we were pleased with how we bounced back against them on Sunday in response to the loss the previous night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason also highlighted the Giants' goaltending duo for praise.

He said: “Both Jackson and Tom have been very solid in goals for us so far this season. I thought that Tom had a really good game on the Saturday.

“He was instrumental in keeping us in that game and didn't allow them to score more than the good have.

“They had some big opportunities and he had several breakaway saves, that gave us the opportunity to be in that game, and potentially turn it around to our advantage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Jackson also had a big game on the Sunday against them too. He made some key saves, which had he not made them could have turned the game.

“He also fantastic in the shoot-out to and made some great saves to keep them scoring any.”