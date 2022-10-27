Belfast Giants score a big win against Cardiff Devils

During the 2021/22 season on each occasion that the Giants travelled to Cardiff they never travelled home with the all important two points.

But that's exactly what they did last weekend. Admittedly the celebrations where somewhat dampened on the following night when they were pipped to the win by the Guildford Flames on the second night of their roadtrip.

Setting that aside, the Giants will have been pleased with the win against the Devils.

Belfast Giants' David Goodwin celebrates scoring his penalty in the penalty shootout during last season's Elite Ice Hockey League Playoff game against Coventry Blaze at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

Giants captain David Goodwin said he was pleased with his side's performance against the Devils.

Goodwin said: “The Cardiff game was excellent. It can be a very difficult building to go into and come away with points and a good result.

“We started the game very well in the opening period. We came out flying and took out a lot of the Devils steam. We got ourselves into that early lead.

“Cardiff had a good pushback in the second period and as the game went on, but ultimately we were the better team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Giants' Colby McAuley in front of the Cardiff Devils' goal during the Giants weekend roadtrip. Picture: James Assinder

“I am really proud of the performance, especially that of the new guys for competing so hard against the Devils in a hostile environment.”

Turning his focus to the defeat in Guilford, Goodwin said: “The second game in Guilford, I think they just kind of came out and surprised us. They came out with more energy than we did.

“They took the quick lead and put us on to our heels right from the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although I thought we did have opportunities to win the game, ultimately their start in the game stung us and give them the advantage.”

Belfast Giants' Ben Lake on the faceoff against the Cardiff Devils during the Giants weekend roadtrip. Picture: James Assinder

Goodwin agrees that the Flames goaltender Eamon McAdam has been in hot form early in the season for Guildford.

In the penalty shot in the final period it was McAdam who denied Goodwin what could have levelled the game and which could have given the Giants the momentum to push for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“McAdam has had a terrific start to the season. Ironically, he was my room mate in Penn State for three years so we know each other pretty well. He would be one of my good friends.

“He is going great in Guildford and I am happy for him. I would speak to him regularly and he is happy with his performance and life in Guildford too.

Belfast Giants' captain and Scott Conway celebrate one of the Giants goals against the Cardiff Devils during their roadtrip. Picture: James Assinder

“It was kudos to him for sure, but maybe next time when we play them we can get a few more pucks passed him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Giants' David Gilbert in action against the Cardiff Devils during the Giants weekend roadtrip. Picture: James Assinder

Belfast Giants' Scott Conway on the faceoff against the Cardiff Devils during the Giants weekend roadtrip. Picture: James Assinder