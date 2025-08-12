Canadian forward Nicolas Guay thrilled to be joining Belfast Giants for the upcoming season
Across 59 regular season games for the Lions, Guay registered 13 goals and 24 assists, adding a further five points in 11 games during his stint in Slovakia.
Commenting on his move to the Belfast Giants, Nicolas Guay said: “I’m thrilled to be heading to Belfast. I’ve heard a lot of good things about the organisation, city, and fans.
“The opportunity to compete for championships and play in front of such a passionate fanbase was a real draw for me.”
He concluded: “I’m ready to get started and contribute however I can to help to team succeed.”
Guay’s hockey journey began in his home province of Québec, where he made a name for himself in the QMJHL with the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Charlottetown Islanders. A consistent point producer, he amassed 244 points in 301 major junior appearances, including an 87-point season in 2018/19 where he served as captain of the Voltigeurs.
After transitioning to the professional ranks, Guay featured for the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL before spending time with the Trois-Riviéres Lions in the ECHL.
He also played college hockey for the University of New Brunswick, where he helped the Reds to a USports University Cup title in the 2022/23 season.
Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Nicolas is a strong addition to our roster. He’s a smart, responsible player with the ability to create plays and finish chances. He had great leadership qualities and experience in different environments, which will serve him well in the Elite League. We’re excited to see what he can bring to the team this season.”