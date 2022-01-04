Flyers take on Giants this Friday as Coventry remain in Covid-19 protocol

Steve Thornton. Picture: Michael Cooper

The Fife Flyers have agreed to travel to Belfast and will face off against the Giants in Friday’s home fixture at The SSE Arena instead.

Game 257 between Belfast and Fife has moved from 3 April to facilitate this fixture change.

The two sides will meet again in Fife on Saturday night as scheduled, making this an unexpected double header with both home and away fixtures.

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Thornton, head of hockey, Belfast Giants said: “We would like to thank everyone at the Fife Flyers for their quick efforts to help fulfil this fixture at such short notice.

“We look forward to seeing them in Belfast this Friday for what will now be the start of a double header weekend.”

The Blaze are scheduled to exit Covid-19 protocol, pending medical clearance, in time to face Manchester on Sunday.

There are no expected changes to the remaining Belfast Giants v Coventry Blaze fixtures scheduled to take place in January.