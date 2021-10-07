Hook highlights Belfast boost for third season

Belfast Giants’ Lewis Hook in action against the Dundee Star at the SSE Arena. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

“This is my third season here in Belfast, ” said Hook. “My first two seasons in Belfast were great.

“It wasn’t hard decision. I felt that every year that I was getting better.

“Personally I think that it’s the best place for my development, the city is great and so are the fans, plus I have a super relationship with the coaching team.”

Already this season Hook has notched up several important goals.

He says: “It feels really good to get those goals. It is always nice to get scoring goals early in a season, it builds your confidence.

“Hopefully scoring goals will just continue as the season progresses, that’s my plan anyway.

“But obviously the most important thing is that the team continues to win games.”

Hooks feels that the season has been going well for the new Giants line-up. But admits last Sunday defeat was disappointing.

“We have had three wins out of four so far, which is not a bad start to the new season,” he said. “We were all pretty disappointed about the result in Dundee last Sunday.

“We really can’t complain about having won three of the four games.

“For us the main focus, especially so early on, is not just to get the wins but to get better as a team each game as well.

“I think we are doing that, obviously Sunday was a slip up but as whole we are we getting and the chemistry between the players is definitely building, which what you want to see happening. I do believe that there are exciting times to come yet.”

He admits that rapidness of games in the league means that they haven’t been able to dwell on the loss.

“The beauty about the setup is that you play the next weekend,” he said. “So there is not a lot of time which you have to dwell on a defeat.

“You just have to dust yourself off and get back at it. You can’t dwell on losses in this game.