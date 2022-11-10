Steve Owre helps Belfast Giants to thrash the Cardiff Devils

On the whole Owre was pleased with the all round effort last week both against Glasgow and Cardiff.

He said: “In Glasgow last Friday I think we started to show a lot more offensive ability that we have. We got more rewarded against them.

“With the new voice behind Glasgow, that has obviously given the team different look, they have definitely gotten a little spark there now.

The importance of limiting team's opportunity against the crucial said Owre. He said: “In any game regardless of who the opponent is we want to smoother their offense.

“The way we play defensively it is hard to play against. We will keep on working on the defensive side of our game to ensure its a tough night for any team.”

Turning his focus to the defeat of the Devils, Owre said: “Puttin nine goals against Cardiff was a good indicator of what our team is capable of going forward.

“Obviously we aren't going to score nine every night, but it was good to see some of the guys get rewarded for the effort that we put in to both those games.”

He added: “Those kind of game happens once in a while, but we really took over the game. We took care of business and did what we had to do. We didn't give them much other than the powerplay goal. Once we got a couple we just kept rolling and it was fun night.”

Owre adds that the Giants will be expecting a reply from the Devils next time: “Doesn't matter who it is, when you lose by a big margin, the next game is more or less guaranteed to be a lot tighter and they will come back with some juice against us.”

Owre was delighted to have supplied four of the goals in the 9-3 win. He remarked: “It was nice to see a couple of those go into the net for sure.

“They haven't been going in for me earlier in the season, but a credit to my linemates for creating those plays, that drought is over now. I also got a couple of lucky bounces.”

He concedes that he has never scored four in a professional game. He said: “I have never experienced that before at a high level, certainly not as a professional. I have had a couple of hat-tricks in college and junior, but other than that I have never scored four in one game.”

