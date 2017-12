LINFIELD 2 CLIFTONVILLE 0

Defending champions Linfield boosted their title hopes with a 2-0 win over Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Linfield's Andrew Waterworth scores against Clinftonville

Goals from Stephen Fallon and Andrew Waterworth sealed the victory which sees the Blues climb to fourth ahead of Cliftonville on goal difference.

Sammy Clingan scored twice for Glenavon who are up to third after winning 3-0 away to Dungannon Swifts.