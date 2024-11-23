Live
IRISH LEAGUE LIVE: Fixture updates around the grounds as pitch inspections called due to Storm Bert
IRISH LEAGUE LIVE: Fixture updates as pitch inspections called due to Storm Bert
Storm Bert has led to a number of pitch inspections across the Irish League....follow our live blog for the latest from around the grounds
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.