Jacob Stockdale seeks that winning feeling again with Ireland

Winger Jacob Stockdale took Ireland’s loss to Australia two weeks ago harder than most.

It was the Ulsterman’s first time to taste defeat in a green jersey.

While it was Ireland’s first loss in a record-breaking 12 game stretch, Stockdale - who will make his 11th appearance for his country today in Australia - has only ever been on a winning side in nine of the 10 previous appearances.

The Newtownstewart (Tyrone) native found it tough to be involved in a first loss - the Irish losing the opening Test 16-9 in Brisbane.

He admitted: “It was my first experience of coming in on a Monday and going, ‘oh flip’ we didn’t play that well and we lost.

“It was quite strange as I hadn’t experienced that before.

It was even harder to have to watch in the stands in Melbourne last weekend as Schmidt rotated the side and levelled the Test series 1-1 with an impressive 26-21 win.

Today in Syndey Ireland will look to build on a first victory over the Wallabies ‘Down Under’ in 39 years last week by completing a Series success with another win.

And if there ever was a player who is made for the big occasion it is winger Stockdale.

He set a new scoring try record (seven) during Ireland’s Grand Slam Six Nations championship run.

And he was also named player of the tournament.

Having had to bench for only the second time this season in the green shirt Stockdale is ready to get out there today.

“It was incredibly hard, to be honest,” he said this week in Sydney.

“Especially the way in which the guys won, you’re just dying to be part of the team.

“But I suppose the reasons for these tours are to give guys an opportunity and a bit of squad rotation so that was good to see,” he said.

Free-scoring Stockdale - the first Test was only the third time he has not crossed the whitewash in his young career - is looking forward to the test ahead today.

“These are the kind of games that you play rugby for, we’re definitely very excited for it,” he continued.

“Ireland hadn’t even won a Test on Australian soil in 39 years.

“It’s a bit of an opportunity to make history and it would be a very nice cherry on the top of a brilliant season with Ireland.

“It’s a massive game for all of us and the win only comes with the preparation and performance.”

A large part of Stockdale’s focus over the last fortnight has been working on his aerial game, something Jordan Larmour has spent a lot of time on as well, as Ireland look to combat the threat posed by the likes of Israel Folau and Marika Koroibete.

Stockdale’s height gives him an obvious advantage in this facet of the game, but contesting aerially with good technique is key, as evidenced by the likes of Rob Kearney.

“The big thing for me in this Test is to be a bit more dominant in the air,” the Ulster winger explained.

“I felt like I really didn’t get stuck into players enough, I didn’t really attack the ball enough when it was in the air so that’s the thing I’m trying to work on this week, be real dominant.

“It’s something you have to practice, practice and practice.

“You don’t want to have to think about your technique when you’re going up for a ball. You want it to be as natural as possible and when you’re coming up against guys like Folau who are all pretty handy in the air, it makes a big difference when you’ve got your technique nailed on.” he added.