Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen has no complaints after he was beaten in the semi-final of the Masters by Shaun Murphy at Alexandra Palace.

Murphy got off to a slow start as Allen took the opening two frames before he reduced the deficit and then made an 83 break to level the match at 2-2 heading into the mid-session interval.

On the resumption, Murphy did not allow his momentum to be checked by appearance from the ‘Ally Pally wasp’, going on to take the lead after a break of 54.

The balls then broke perfectly for a maximum attempt in the next frame, two days after ‘The Magician’ had fluffed a chance when he snookered himself at 120 in his match against Neil Robertson.

This time he did not let the opportunity slip as he recorded only the sixth 147 in the history of the Masters – and gave himself every chance of taking home the £15,000 prize for the tournament’s highest break.

Once the dust had settled from the celebrations, with the crowd on their feet, world number four Allen dug in to make a half-century and reduce the arrears to 4-3.

Any hopes of a comeback, though, were soon dispelled as Murphy made 72 to take the next and then completed victory after a safety battle.

