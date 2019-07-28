150 take part in Lisburn triathlon

Over 150 people took part in the Lisburn City Triathlon and Aquathlon on Saturday.

Organised by the local council, the triathlon involved a 750m pool swim, 24km cycle and 5km run, while the Aquathlon, for children aged 16 or under, consisted of a 200m pool swim and 2km run.

The women’s Triathlon kick started proceedings with Anne Paul finishing in first place, followed by Karen Evans holding her own in second place and Deborah McLaughlin finishing a strong third place.

Michael McDonald took first place in the men’s Triathlon, closely followed by Piarais McShane in second place and Roy Cameron crossing the finish line just behind in third place.

In the Aquathlon, talented fitness fanatics got their moment to shine, with Sean McGrady taking top honours in the boys under 16 section and Connie Crothers finishing in first place in the girls under 16 event. In the boys under 12 section, Finlay Mayne finished in first place, while Aine McGrady celebrated coming first in the girls under 12 section.

The Vice Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Hazel Legge said: “I would firstly like to congratulate everyone who participated in the 2019 Lisburn & Castlereagh Triathlon and Aquathlon. An event of this kind is considered one of the toughest, which is no mean feat! The rigorous and consistent level of training that goes into preparing for an event of this nature is simply inspirational and an achievement in itself. I have a tremendous amount of admiration for all participants who have literally pushed themselves to the limit to achieve their goals. Everyone should be extremely proud!

“The council take great pride in hosting sporting events that provide a stepping stone to physical activity and to promoting a healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally. We want to do our bit to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to change their lives for the better, with longevity very much at the forefront.

“I would like to thank the Lisburn Triathlon Club and Triathlon Ireland for kindly supporting the event and look forward to working together to build on the success of the event in years to come.”