A day of frustration for golfer Olivia Mehaffey

Monday proved a frustrating day for Northern Ireland golfer, Olivia Mehaffey when she was forced to withdraw from this month’s Vagilano.

She suffered a broken bone in her hand while hiking.

The news of the 21-year-old’s injury came just hours after she was named in the Great Britain and Ireland team to play against the Continent of Europe in the Vagliano Trophy.

The match will be played at Royal St George’s from June 28-29, but Mehaffey will miss the event because of the wrist injury.

She had been the highest-ranked player named in the squad, with six players provisionally selected and two additional players to be added later.

In respect of the injury, Mehaffey said via social media, Twitter: “Thankfully it’s not too bad so I shouldn’t be out for long, but I will have to withdraw from my next couple of events.

Mehaffey was due to play in next week’s Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal County Down, where she is a member.

Currently on a scholarship at Arizona State University, Mehaffey has had three victories on the US collegiate circuit; the Bruin Wave Invitational, the Pac-12 Championship and NCAA Norman Regional.

Alice Hewson, Lily May Humphreys, Julie McCarthy, Shannon McWilliam and Isobel Wardle were also selected for the Vagliano Trophy.

A replacement for Mehaffey will be selected following the conclusion of The Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Junior Vagliano Trophy match will be held concurrently with the senior event with GB&I seeking to win the trophy for the first time since the international match for girls was inaugurated in 2011.

Maria Dunne will captain the side for the first time and the former GB&I international has selected Beth Coulter, Hannah Darling, Carmen Griffiths, Darcey Harry, Patience Rhodes and Ffion Tynan to play against their counterparts from the Continent of Europe.