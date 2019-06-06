Aaron Sexton nwill be man to catch at Mary Peters Track

Aaron Sexton leads an array of talent in Saturday’s Northern Ireland and Ulster Senior Track and Field Championships at the Mary Peters Track.

The North Down Sprint star - also a brilliant rugby player - defends his 100m crown and also goes in the 200 where he tops the European U20 rankings with his 20.69 when taking the Irish Schools.

Andrew Mellon, third last time can take the 400 with Conall Kirk at 800, Ian Kirk-Smith in Steeplechase,Jai Benson in long andtriple jumps and John Kelly in U20 shot also likely to start favourites.

Neil Johnston defends his 1500 crown and will also be in the 5000 which includes Declan Reed ,Conor Duffy and possibly Kirk-Smith.

Kerry Kirk can take the Women’s 800 with Kelly Neely and Rachel Gibson disputing the 1500 and Kerry O’Flaherty and Jessica Craig leading the 5000.

There should be successful defences by Mollie Courtney in 100 hurdles,Hayley Murray at hammer and Lydia Mills in long and triple jumps.

with Lynsey Glover getting a handful of throws medals.

Jack Agnew and Andrew Greer can lead the wheelchairs.

The competition starts at 9o’clock with the main track finals from 12 05