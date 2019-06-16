Adam Carroll stars in Ferrari Challenge as Charlie Eastwood finishes twelfth at Le Mans

Adam Carroll was feeling on top of the world after winning the Ferrari Challenge race at Le Mans.

The 36-year-old Northern Irish driver edged out Louis Prette in a rang-long battle at the front, winning by 2.5 seconds.

The victory was Carroll’s second in as many rounds after winning on his debut in Austria in May.

“I came here expecting a dogfight and that’s exactly what I got,” said the Portadown driver.

“I had a fantastic battle with Louis Prette for the victory and it’s one of the best battles I’ve ever had for a win.

“I’m not thinking about the championship because we only entered at the third round of the season so my focus is on winning every race we can, picking up points and seeing where we end up.”

Supporting the prestigious Le Mans 24 hour race, FF Corse driver Carroll started from third and avoided a multi-car crash on the Mulsanne straight.

That left a two-way battle for the lead with Monegasgue driver Prette as the pair swapped positions several times in the nine-lap race.

Carroll made the decisive move on the penultimate lap with a brave move around the outside of Indianapolis, stretching of Prette clear before taking the chequered flag.

In the Road to Le Mans race, Wayne Boyd finished seventh in the LMP3 class for United Autosports.

Boyd and team-mate started from 17th in the Road to Le Mans race, gaining 10 places in the hour-long race with an impressive drive.

Meanwhile, the cars driven by two Irish drivers contesting the world’s most famous motor race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, each completed more than 4500 kilometres between the start on Saturday afternoon and yesterday’s finish.

Corkman Matt Griffin finished eighth in class at the wheel of the Clearwater Racing Ferrari 488 GTE, while current Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Charlie Eastwood from Belfast shared the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage to a twelfth place finish.