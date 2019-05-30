Adam Keefe adds seven players to Belfast Giants squad

Belfast Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe has revealed that new signing Ben Lake will join Curtis Leonard, Lewis Hook, Paul Swindlehurst, Mark Garside, Stephen Murphy and Andrew Dickson on the 2019/20 season roster.

Lake will be familiar to Giants fans - spending the previous two seasons in the Elite League with the Coventry Blaze. The 29-year-old was named to the First All-Star team after posting 34 goals and 43 assists, good for 77 points in 60 games.

Curtis Leonard, 26, returns for a second successive season in Belfast. Leonard, an Assistant Captain, posted three goals and 30 assists.

Lewis Hook also returns for back-to-back seasons in Belfast with the 22-year-old posting six goals and 18 assists in his debut season.

Paul Swindlehurst re-joined the Giants after impressing during the Elite League and Challenge Cup winning season. Mark Garside and Stephen Murphy return for their tenth and eleventh successive seasons respectively, and Andrew Dickson returns to his local team for the 2019/20 season