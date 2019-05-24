Alan Mew wins Irish Seniors Open at Belvoir Park

Alan Mew became the second consecutive English winner of the Irish Seniors Open completing a wire to wire success at Belvoir Park.

The 66 year old from Stoneham Golf Club in Hampshire enjoyed a relatively comfortable closing round to win with three shots to spare. Three clear setting out, his lead had increased to five by the turn. His closest challenger, Nigel Evans from Wales, got within three again when Mew bogeyed the 13th but the leader eased any nerves with a birdie at the next hole.

An opening round of 65 had the champion in pole position from day one. Mew led by three from Evans and Alan Egan (Royal Curragh) after the first round at Belvoir Park. Although he posted 73 in round two, Mew remained clear of Evans while Egan dropped out of contention. In the closing round, Mew performed with cool aplomb to take the win.

Mew has history with this championship. In 2014, he was runner-up when Portmarnock’s Adrian Morrow triumphed at Waterville. A final round of 72 proved sufficient to take top prize as Mew succeeded English compatriot Trevor Foster. Foster finished in a tie for third on three over par alongside Bob Florence (England) and the leading home challenger, George Wilson. The age category prizes went to Nigel Evans (60-64), Greystones’ Barry O’Leary (65-69) and Welshman Glynn Rees (70-plus).