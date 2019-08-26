All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup joy for CIYMS

CIYMS won their first ever All-Ireland title on Sunday after beating Malahide by seven wickets at Stormont.

Nigel Jones’ side were crowned All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup champions as they won two matches in one day – firstly at Belmont against Donemana before comprehensively beating their Leinster opponents down the road at the home of CSNI.

Batting first, Malahide scored 139-6 in their 20 overs with James Cameron Dow (2-18) and Jacob Mulder (2-25) carrying on their superb semi-final form to collect figures of 11-71 over two matches and 16 overs between them on the day.

John Matchett and Chris Dougherty’s final stand of 101 broke the back of the chase before Mark Adair (26*) helped get CIYMS over the line with 10 balls to spare.

“We are delighted,” said Jones.

“We spoke about winning this competition after the NCU T20 Cup and to show the good cricket we have been playing. I’m delighted the boys could turn it on today.”

Matchett and Dougherty have developed a quite superb opening partnership and that was on full display this weekend.

“They made life pretty easy for us and batted beautifully,” added Jones.

“They put away the bad ball and knocked the ball around.

“They didn’t take too many risks but it was quality cricket from them.”

CIYMS have now won three trophies from a possible four this season – the only one that got away from them was the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup after losing out off the final ball to Waringstown in the semi-final.

They are well on the way to defending their Robinson Services Premier League crown after impressively chasing 247 against CSNI on Saturday with Obus Pienaar scoring 100.

It has been a special campaign for the Belmont men and they’ll be looking to finish the job in the red-ball competition, starting with next weekend’s trip to Waringstown.

“It’s turning into that way. We will enjoy tonight but we will refocus next weekend against Waringstown,” said Jones.

“The job isn’t done and we will need to win another couple.

“Hopefully we will have four in the cabinet but we have work to do.”

CIYMS opening batsman John Matchett enjoyed the perfect weekend after being named man-of-the-match as his side beat Malahide by seven wickets to lift the All-Ireland Twenty20 Cup on Sunday.

Having scored 85 in an important seven-wicket Robinson Services Premier League win over CSNI on Saturday, Matchett notched up two half-centuries on Sunday as the Belmont club lifted their first ever All-Ireland crown.

The 22-year-old partnered up with Chris Dougherty for two separate hundred partnerships in the same day – one in the semi-final 10-wicket triumph over Donemana and another in the final against Leinster outfit Malahide.

“We always find ways to get runs with each other,” said Matchett.

“We really enjoy batting with each other. Today we paced the innings quite nicely and we know with everyone coming in behind us that we can leave a bit of runs to get. I’m really happy and love batting with him.”

It has been a big season at the top of the order for Matchett and he has really started to hit his stride in 2019.

He feels a successful weekend will have done wonders for his confidence as CIYMS try to secure another league title.

“I feel I started very well, and not that I was batting badly, but just felt I wasn’t getting the scores I wanted to,” he added.

“A weekend like this will do lots for my confidence I hope. We have five league games left, so hopefully I can kick on and get a few more.”