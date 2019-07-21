An emotional Shane Lowry pays tribute to his family after Open victory

An emotional Shane Lowry paid tribute to his family after collecting the Claret Jug following his victory in the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Lowry finished the tournament on -15 six shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood.

It was a tremendous performance as the wind and rain lashed the north coast links all afternoon.

But it was all worthwhile for the Offaly man, who was given a rapturous reception as he walked down the 18th to finish his final round.

The atmosphere continued as Lowry reappeared to pick up the trophy from Royal Portrush Captain Robert Barry.

In an emotional acceptance speech Lowry said: "My family, what do I say? I have to thnak my mum and dad for all the sacrifices they made when I was younger. I'm so happy to be able to hand them this trophy tonight.

"To have my wife and daughter Iris here is so special.

"Also have to thank all my backroom team as I wouldn't be standing here today without them.

"And thanks to all the volunteers and fans here, this one's for you!"