Budding athletes from the city’s primary schools shone today at the 29th annual Belfast Parks Primary Schools Athletic Shield and Cup competition hosted by Belfast City Council at the Mary Peters Track.

Undeterred by the rain, pupils from the greater Belfast area took part in long jump, 60m sprint, 400m, javelin and a 400m relay final. Today’s races followed coaching sessions organised by the Belfast City Council and delivered by Athletics Northern Ireland to 312 pupils from 26 primary schools during May.

Downey House won the team shield for best overall score, and Anna Hogg from Fullerton and Alexander Megarity from Downey respectively won the individual girl and boy cups.

After presenting the winning pupils and schools with their trophies and medals, Chairman of Belfast City Council’s People and Communities Committee Councillor Michael Collins said: “I’ve been so impressed with the sporting talent displayed at today’s awards. It’s a credit to our primary schools to see how they encourage their pupils to participate and get active.

“Enabling active, healthy and empowered citizens is a central aim of our community plan, The Belfast Agenda. So events like today’s are really important because they give young people an opportunity to compete on a professional track, display the skills they’ve been working so hard to develop - and of course meet new friends from other parts of the city.

“I hope that today’s experience will encourage them to keep training and going for gold!”