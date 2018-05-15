ATHLETICS: Leon Reid leads local athletes at Belfast International Meet

The fifth edition of the Belfast International Meet at the Mary Peters Track on Tuesday, June 26 is shaping up to be the best ever with a host of stars already on the line up.

The event was launched at a function at the track by the Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Sonya Copeland, Dame Mary Peters and prominent Atheltics Northern Ireland figures.

Athletes from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland plus Olympic, Commonwealth and European stars from further afield will be expected to grace the historic venue.

It will be an ideal opportunity for those seeking qualification for the European Championships in Berlin to achieve the performances.

Many of Northern Ireland’s Commonwealth team will be competing led by the brilliant 200m bronze medallist Leon Reid, a winner here last year and he will be looking to do the same.

Northern Ireland captain and 1,500m star Ciara Mageean will be competing along with double Commonwealth high hurdler Ben Reynolds and Commonwealth Youth high jump champion Sommer Lecky add to an impressive list of athletes keen to impress on home soil.

General Secretary of Athletics NI John Allen said: “The Mary Peters Track is a world class standard venue that is open to the whole athletics community, catering to all levels of the sport from school children and club athletes to those training to compete at international level.”

The international events will be: 100m, 200m, 400m, 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles, javelin and wheelchair 800 for men and 100m, 800m, 100 hurdles, high jump and javelin for women.

There will also be events for locals with mens 800m, 3,000m and triple jump and ladies 200m, 3,000m and long jump.

Certainly if the June fixture lives up to the standard of the previous meetings the large crowd could be in for an enthralling evening.