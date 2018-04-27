ATHLETICS: Local aces head to Berlin for European Marathon Championships

Six local athletes have been selected on the Irish team for the European Marathon Championships in Berlin in August.

All have run the qualification standard of 2 hours 17 for men and 2 hours 38 for women.

Olympians Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward are joined by Stephen Scullion in the mens team.

Pollock of Annadale, a Rio Olympic competitor, was unlucky to miss the Commonwealth race through injury while fellow Olympian Seaward from St Malachy’s just missed a medal at the Gold Coast coming fourth.

Scullion from Clonliffe who ran a best in London where he was the second home country finisher behind Mo Farah recently won the Omagh Half Marathon and Titanic 10K on successive days. The mens side is completed by Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe, Sean Hehir Rathfarnham and Nick Clohisey Raheny.

Women’s team has Laura Graham of Mourne Runners, Breege Connolly City of Derry Spartans and Gladys Ganiel North Belfast plus Lizzie Lee and Claire McCarthy.

Laura Graham has taken National titles at both marathon and half marathon, Breege Connolly the recent Larne winner was in the Rio Olympics while Gladys Ganiel a recent champion in Dublin competed in the 2014 Commonwealths in Glasgow.

Laura Graham is the reigning Belfast marathon champion and may well decide to compete in the May Day event as it is three months before Berlin.

This is one of the biggest ever home representations in Europe and top ten places will beckon.