Athletics: Mark McKinstry collects Northern Ireland and Ulster cross-country prize

Mark McKinstry was superb as he dominated the field to win the ChampionChip Ireland-sponsored Northern Ireland and Ulster Cross-Country Championships at Barnett’s Demesne.

McKinstry, the International champion, went straight into the lead and was soon clear of both 2017 winner Chris McGuinness and Stephen Cassidy, increasing the gap over the five laps.

He had 53 seconds in hand at the line, with McGuinness and Eoin Mullan next home.

McKinstry, Eamon White, Gareth Lyons and Neil Carty defeated Willowfield and Annadale for North Belfast in the team section.

Gemma McDonald won the Women’s Masters as Julie Murphy and Suzanne Higgins proved impressive.

Ballydrain edged out Lagan Valley and Willowfield for the team honour.

Zak Hanna and Patrick McNiff ran brilliantly to lead Newcastle to team honours in the Intermediate section, with Ciara Toner the winner of the women’s class over Helen McCready.

East Down proved the pick of the teams over Omagh and Willowfield.