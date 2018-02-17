ATHLETICS: Plenty of excitement at Brooks Armagh International 5k

English star Sam Stabler came out on a top of a four man battle to win the Brooks Armagh International 5k in an amazing race in which 94 broke 15 minutes.

American Jordan Mann was first to show then it was 2016 winner Charlie Hurson, before Stabler came through to win by one second from Hurson with Mann and Orienteering ace Yannik Michiels a further two seconds back.

Wales took the team honours with Northern Ireland and Ulster led by James Edgar in 30th coming fifth.

Olympian Laura Weightman retained her Ladies 3k crown coming in four seconds before Jess Judd with Verity Ockenden completing an England clean sweep.

Emma Mitchell (6th) ran superbly and led the home side to second behind England She was backed by Fionnuala Ross 12th,Kerry O’Flaherty 17th and Laura Graham 23rd. 34 athletes broke 10 minutes.

Michal Rozmys of Poland broke the course record in winning the support 3k race from young stars Craig McMeechan and Jack O’Farrell.

Meanwhile, sprinter Amy Foster, high jumper Sommer Lecky, long jumper Adam McMullan, sprinter Leon Reid and multi eventer Kate O’Connor will be seeking Gold at this weekend’s National Indoors at Abbotstown.