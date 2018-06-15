ATHLETICS: Primary school athletics champions are honoured

The winners of Belfast City Council’s 28th annual Primary School Athletics Competition have been rewarded at a prize-giving ceremony at the Mary Peters Track.

Some 300 pupils from 25 schools took part in this year’s competition.

The school with the best overall team score was Downey House. The best overall boy was Alexander Megarity, also of Downey House, while the best overall girl was Cassie Pollock, of Victoria Primary School.

The awards were presented at Athletics House by Councillor Kate Nicholl, Chair of the Council’s People and Communities Committee, who congratulated all the pupils and their schools for their efforts in this year’s competition:

“It is great to see so many schools continuing to support this event. Our plan for the development of the city bis recognizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

“This is especially important for our young people, as it will help them to grow into the active citizens of the future.

“Our leisure and sports development programmes are making it easier for all our people, and especially the younger generation, to be become involved in a wide range of healthy and rewarding activities, and initiatives such as this competition play a vital role in helping us achieve our goals.”