ATHLETICS: Strong NI and Ulster team selected for UK Inter Counties Cross Country

A strong team has been selected to represent Northern Ireland and Ulster in the UK Inter Counties Cross Country at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough on March 10.

The senior men will be triathlon ace James Edgar and North West winner Neil Johnston while Scott’s District champion Fionnuala Ross, Rostrevor champion Rebekah Nixon and North West runner-up Katie Moore go for the women.

The junior men are headed by Irish champion Craig McMeechan, a convincing winner at Dundonald on Saturday, Donal Farren, Peter Gracey, Matthew Johnston, Tony McCambridge and Fintan Stewart with David Carey, Adam Ferris and Sean McGinley in the U17s. Brilliant intermediate champion Rebecca Wallace competes in the U17 girls.

The team will compete against the Counties and Districts of England, Scotland and Wales.

Jackie Newton, Director of Coaching and Athletic Development at ANI said: “This well established event will give our athletes the opportunity to test themselves against the best in the UK.”

“The fields will be deep and competitive. We have picked athletes that are on the development pathway and will hold their own in this competition. It will give them a chance to finish the cross country season on a high.”