Banbridge defeat Lisnagarvey to make Kirk Cup final

Kirk Cup Semi-final

Banbridge 3, Lisnagarvey 2

Banbridge came from behind to beat Lisnagarvey 3-2 in yesterday’s Kirk Cup semi-final at Shaw’s Bridge although the game was less close than the scoreline suggests.

Mark Tumilty’s team were in control for long periods after conceding early on and Garvey’s consolation came with just over a minute remaining.

Having said that, if the Hillsborough team could have made better use of their three penalty corners, the result might have been different.

Bann will go on to meet either Cookstown or Annadale in the Boxing Day showpiece after yesterday’s scheduled second semi-final was postponed due to a bereavement.

Garvey went ahead in the seventh minute when Troy Chambers shot high into the net after a good passing move.

Bann recovered after that poor start to force the pace and Mark Barlow had a shot well saved by James Milliken and then had another effort cleared off the line by James Corry.

In the 32nd minute Milliken again came to the rescue when he stopped Alex Tinney from scoring the equaliser.

Garvey regrouped after the break and forced three corners but failed to get shots on target as Chambers and Timmy Cockram both sent efforts narrowly wide after the first was charged down.

Bann capitalised with 16 minutes left when Eddie Rowe showed how it should be done as he hammered in the equaliser from another set-piece.

Two minutes later, Barlow made it 2-1 when he swept the ball home from the middle of the circle following a great run by Johnny McKee.

Bann made it three goals in the space of just 12 minutes when Josh Moffett scored with a deft deflection from a left wing delivery to virtually kill the game off.

But Garvey were in no mood to lie down and Cockram eventually got his reward when he tapped home from close range. However, it was too little, too late although they tried hard to force a penalty shoot-out in the last few seconds.