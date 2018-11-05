Banbridge keep theri lead at top of EY Hockey League

All square across the board in the two men’s EY Hockey League on Saturday means that Glenanne were unable to close the gap significantly on Banbridge at the top while it is as you were in the bottom three.

The Glens came three times to draw with basement side YMCA but will rue the fact they have only take three points from nine so far against the bottom three teams after a 3-3 draw.

Jamie Tobin gave the Y an early lead before Sam O’Connor tied it up in the 16th minute; Ben Campbell made it 2-1 at half-time only for Gary Shaw’s corner switch to have it level going into the final quarter.

Again, Tobin put YM in front but Brad Venter levelled it with seven minutes to go.

In Cork, C of I got their third draw from five games to remain in ninth place in the division, two points below their opponents Cookstown after a 1-1 draw at Garryduff.

Greg Allen finished off a classy first goal for the Co Tyrone side for 1-0. Jonny Bruton equalised in the second quarter from an excellent move, laid on by John Jermyn.

The second half saw C of I have more of the game but they could not find the breakthrough and so had to be content with another draw.

The remainder of the games in this series were switched due to the international series for Ireland in Spain where the Green Machine ended on a high, beating England in a shoot-out after 2-2 draw in normal time to finish third.

In EYHL2, there was a full round of matches with plenty of goals going around. UCD beat Bandon 2-1. Railway Union at the head of Pool 1.