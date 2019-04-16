Banbridge shock Kilkeel to make Anderson Cup semi-final

Banbridge staged an incredible comeback to reach the Anderson Cup semi-final on Tuesday night, defeating Kilkeel 7-0 at Havelock Park to progress 9-8 on aggregate.

Trailing 8-2 from the first leg when they fielded a second string, Bann will now meet Cookstown in next Tuesday’s last four tie.

Lisnagarvey will play Ulster Premier League champions Instonians in the other game in a double header at Comber Road.

Bann paraded all their big guns last night and edged out their Co Down rivals with goals from David Rae, Zack McClelland, Josh Moffett, Eugene Magee (2), Alex Tinney and Luke Witherow.

Meanwhile, Garvey can lift the EYHL regulation season title for the second time on Wednesday night if they beat Annadale in Hillsborough (8pm).