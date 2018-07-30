Bann Rowing Club proud of their great Scott!

Geoff Bones has spoken of his immense pride following Bann Rowing Club’s latest success on the international scene.

The club’s success in producing top class rowers has long been heralded with the likes of Alan Campbell, Joel Cassells and Peter and Richard Chambers all excelling with GB.

But the new name in town is Hannah Scott, who produced an excellent row in Poland at World U23 Championship at the weekend to secure a silver medal.

Hannah and her Pairs partner Heidi Long only met each other for the first time in June but got stuck into their pairs project and instantly bonded.

Some tough racing in Poznan saw them leaving with a silver medal, staying in front of a sprinting Chilean crew to secure second place to the USA in the final.

“It’s fantastic to see Hannah progressing up the ladder so quickly,” Geoff told Times Sport.

“As her coach at Bann, and as a club as a whole, we are immensely proud of what Hannah has achieved in such a short space of time.

“It’s only over a year ago that she won three National titles in Cork.

“Since then she has secured a seat in the first eight at Princeton before earning her place in the GB Pairs following a successful trial at Caversham.

“She was also part of the GB Under-23 eight which beat Yale University A by half-a-length to win the championship eight title at Royal Henley at the start of July.

“Hannah has worked so hard for it and deserves all the success she is getting, really she can go as far as she wants in the sport of rowing!”