Battling Ireland see off Germany

Ireland defeated Germany 2-1 in the first of their 3 nations games in Dusseldorf yesterday afternoon,

Germany were first on the attack winning first PC of the gamer in the second minute, and the resulting drag clipped Irish defenders foot for another corner.

The second PC drag was saved by McFerran and Ireland countered but Germany cleared the danger.

Ireland took the lead in the seventh minute when a great pass from defence by Tice found O Flanagan who drove at the German defence passed to Meeke in space and her shot at goal was saved by the German keeper Kruger, but O Flanagan pounced on the rebound to lift it over Kruger to give Ireland the lead.

Ireland marshalled by Tice and Matthews were defending well as Germany attacked and McFerran had to be alert following two PC’s in the 13th minute but at the end of the quarter Ireland went in 1-0 up.

At the start of the second quarter good defence by Upton before Germany were awarded their fifth PC in the 19th minute but again McFerran was sharp. Ireland dominated most of the final 10m of the quarter with Evans and O Flanagan looking sharp.

The third quarter was a tight affair with little chance for either side as defences dominated. Ireland’s best chance fell to Duke, but she failed to get a touch after powerful run by Mullan

The final quarter saw Germany win their 6pc in 48m minute when Upton was blown for not retreating five but again Ireland defence stood firm.

Watkins was menace throughout and drove forward linking well with O Flanagan up front.

Germany withdrew their keeper in favour of a kicking back in the 55th minute.

As Germany pressed forward a cross from the left found Schroder in the circle beating McFerran and the equaliser.

Germany continued with their kicking back and with 30 seconds on the clock a clever overhead by McCay from the half way line found O Flanagan who laid off the Meeke and she calmly finished to an unguarded net for the winner for Ireland.